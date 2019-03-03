Significant winter storm expected to begin tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMING/PRECIPITATION TYPE: Snow will develop Sunday night and will persist in light to moderate intensity until after Midnight. Stronger snowfall is expected from around 1-4am, with deformation banding occurring, especially in NE CT. It is in this area - where we will see the greatest potential for 1"/hr snowfall rates. This storm will not tap into a deep pool of moisture, so this won't be a blockbuster, but it's surely enough for a significant winter storm - the most significant we have had this winter in most spots.

SNOWFALL TOTALS: Snowfall should accumulate 5-8" across most of the state, with mixing killing accumulation in southeast CT, with only 3-5" expected.

IMPACTS: This storm will have enough cold air to work with (until the warmer air dives into SE CT.) Snow inland should be quite fluffy, especially in the "deformation bands" that form bringing heavy snowfall in the form of larger dendrite shaped snowflakes. Snow at the shore will be packed down if mixing occurs, and therefore will take on a more cement-like feel in the shovel.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SUNDAY: Sunny start, increasing afternoon clouds, chance for late-day or evening snow. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Heavy snow may change to a wintry mix/rain south and east of I-84. Low: Mid 20s.

MONDAY: Snow/mix gradually tapers off through the morning. Some clearing in the afternoon, milder too. High: Near 40.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 30.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli