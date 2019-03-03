Weather Watch: Sunday Night Storm
The Real Story: Rep. Themis Klarides, House Minority Leader

Posted 3:01 PM, March 3, 2019

House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (R) expresses her reservations about the Lamont agenda, including the proposed sales tax changes, highway tolls and regionalization of schools. At the same time, she is optimistic that Gov. Lamont’s collaborative approach will lead to better results in developing a state budget.

