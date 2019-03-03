Weather Watch: Sunday Night Storm
The Real Story: Results of five General Assembly special elections

Posted 3:09 PM, March 3, 2019

After Governor Lamont picked five legislators for posts in his administration, five special elections were held last week for the legislative seats. Republicans shaved a little of a Democratic majority. Al and Jenn recap the results.

