The Real Story: State budget chief Melissa McCaw

Posted 3:03 PM, March 3, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:17PM, March 3, 2019

State Budget Chief Melissa McCaw defends the ideas presented by Gov. Ned Lamont in his Feb. 20 budget message to the Connecticut General Assembly. Among them are his call to make dozens more products and services subject to the state sales tax, and proposals for highway tolls.

