Two dead in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Stonington

STONINGTON – A wrong-way driver caused a multi-car crash on I-95 last night, killing that driver and another person.

State Police Troop E in Montville was notified of a driver headed north in the left lane of I-95 South about 6:15 p.m. Saturday. They could not prevent that driver, 32-year-old Larry Stallings of Bristol, from crashing head-on with a car driven by 55-year-old Melvin Wells of Hamden. Both Stallings and Wells were killed in the collision. Their cars then each struck another car, one of which was carrying 6 people. People in those two cars did not sustain any serious injuries.

Stallings, the wrong-way driver, also had a passenger in the car who sustained serious injuries.

The southbound side of the highway was completely shut down between exits 91 and 90 for several hours while police investigated and the highway was cleared.