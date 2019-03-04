Check storm delays and closings here

A March snowfall making memories for skiers

Posted 9:20 PM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:24PM, March 4, 2019

NEW HARTFORD -- With scant snowfall so far this season, the month of March swept through like a lion for skiers across Connecticut.

When Ski Sundown reported eight inches of brand-new snow, it took no time for their parking lot to fill up with excited skiers and boarders eager to make fresh tracks.

“It’s super for a Monday when you get eight inches of snow,” said Ski Sundown Marketing Manager Lori Shield. “If you’re a skier you say I don’t want to go to work, I don’t want to go to school -- I want to go skiing."

Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall also reported eight inches of snow, and across the state at Powder Ridge, they hit 12 inches; a foot of fresh powder.

Meanwhile, skiers and snowboarders rejoiced about the conditions on the various trails on the mountain.

"It’s a perfect day, it’s awesome," said Dori Hill of Avon as she was entering the ski lift. "People should just come out and enjoy.”

