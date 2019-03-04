Community rallies around Tops Marketplace employees, families after massive fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHINGTON — People in the Southington community came out Monday night to show the owner of Tops Marketplace he has their support as he works to rebuild.

Flames ripped through the store Sunday night burning up a decades long staple in the area.

“The community it just, I just can’t believe it, outpouring, it gives us energy to do it again,” owner John Salerno said.

Dozens braved the low temperatures to show support not only because of the warm welcome they say they always receive at the family owned store, but because Salerno has also supported them during tough times.

“You needed something and they were there, I was sick and they brought me fruit baskets,” Claudia Bell said.

“When my husband passed away they made sure we had food for a month,” Karen Nelson added.

The store was built in 1951 and Salerno bought it from the original owners in 1979.

He said while expansions and additions have kept them competitive over the years, it is the community support that has kept the store alive.

41.563504 -72.874417