Several inches dropped in March snow storm

TIMING/PRECIPITATION TYPE: Stronger snowfall is expected from around 1-4am, with deformation banding occurring. It is in this area – where we will see the greatest potential for 1″/hr snowfall rates. This storm will not tap into a deep pool of moisture, so this won’t be a blockbuster, but it’s surely enough for a significant winter storm – the most significant we have had this winter in most spots.

SNOWFALL TOTALS: Snowfall should accumulate 6-10″ across most of the state, with a potential for mixing killing accumulation in southeast CT, with only 4-8″ expected. IMPACTS: This storm will have enough cold air to work with (until the warmer air dives into SE CT.) Snow inland should be quite fluffy, especially in the “deformation bands” that form bringing heavy snowfall in the form of larger dendrite shaped snowflakes. Snow at the shore will be packed down if mixing occurs, and therefore will take on a more cement-like feel in the shovel.

