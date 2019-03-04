× WWE returning to XL Center for ‘Money in the Bank’ PPV

HARTFORD — The WWE announced it will host its Money in the Bank pay-per-view event at the XL Center in downtown Hartford this May.

The XL Center tweeted the announcement Monday morning.

SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT** @WWE returns to Hartford with it's action-packed Pay-Per-View event, #MoneyintheBank on Sunday, May 19! Tickets start at just $20 and go on sale to the public- Friday, March 8 at 10am at https://t.co/QzrkHso2tC. pic.twitter.com/cRHLBUF7cW — XL Center (@XLCenter) March 4, 2019

The Stamford-based company, known for its brand of professional wrestling and sports entertainment, regularly hosts pay-per-view events throughout the calendar year.

WWE’s Money in the Bank event features several matches, including some in which competitors are required to climb a ladder and retrieve a briefcase hanging above the ring. The briefcase symbolizes a contract, guaranteeing the winner a championship opportunity, and allowing them to “cash in” whenever and wherever they choose to.

In past years at this event, both male and female competitors have competed in the Money in the Bank match.

This is the first pay-per-view event being hosted at the XL Center in almost 15 years.

Tickets for the event go on sale on the XL Center’s website Friday, March 8, beginning at 10 a.m.