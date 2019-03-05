Avon wetlands commission hold meeting on proposed housing development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON - There was another meeting surrounding the controversial plan to build a new housing development that brought out concerned residents.

The 100 unit housing complex would be built next to the Blue Fox Run Golf Course on Nod Road. The plan faced opposition from some of the neighbors there.

The meeting room was filled with concerned residents who do not want to see the golf course partially dug up.

Developer Anthony Giorgio is looking to build a community of single-family homes on 50 acres of golf course along Nod Road.

"We suggested that we find a piece of property within the golf course so that the golf course could remain and the community can still have a public good," said Anthony Giorgio, developer of Keystone Companies, LLC. "We think it's a good use of the land. It’s a prudent way to save open space."

Giorgio is an Avon resident himself who said he wants the best for the community. His goal with the homes is to attract down-sizing families and young professionals to stay in the Farmington Valley.

Paul Bush has lived on Nod Road for several years and he is worried the homes will bring traffic congestion.

"I’m concerned about traffic. In that part of town, I don’t see any place where Nod Road can be widened. As of now, rush hour - it’s an issue because of no right turn. Can’t make a left turn because it goes over the mountain until the light turns green," said Bush of Avon.

Couple Kathleen and John D'Arcangelo agree as they are frequent users of the Farmington River and have had many memories there.

"We use the river all the time. We kayak, I actually have a community plot garden there, I use the golf course along the river, it’s a beautiful spot and I’d just hate to see it disturbed," said Kathleen D'Arcangelo of Avon.

"We love the river, we love the area, we like the fact that that whole area is undisturbed and when our kids were young, we used to take them to the pick ‘n patch and pick strawberries or whatever," said John D'Arcangelo of Avon.

No vote was made at Tuesday's meeting. There will be another meeting on April 2 to further the conversation.