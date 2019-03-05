Bystander rescues 90-year-old, as fire damages home in Branford

BRANFORD  — A 90-year-old man was rescued from a smoky home Tuesday morning by a man who happened to be in the area.

Crews were called to the scene around 10 am.  at 67 Cedar St. Smoke was coming out of the rear of the house.

A man nearby saw the smoke and alerting the occupants of the home. He then helped to rescue a 90-year-occupant.

Shawn Thayler said he pulled the older man out after kicking down the door.  The man who was pulled out and another occupant refused treatment on the scene.

