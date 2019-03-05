Emergency crews on the scene of a bear in a tree in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Emergency crews are on the scene of a bear in a tree Tuesday morning.

The bear is up in a tree in the backyard of a home on Lostbrook Road. The bear is about 30 feet up in a tree.

A spokesperson for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said they did not respond to the scene, however they reminded people to stay away from bears that have come into areas with humans.

The home owner called police around 6:30 a.m. Police officers were in the area while children were going to a nearby school.