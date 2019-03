SOUTHINGTON — Southington fire officials tell FOX61 that the fire that destroyed the Tops Marketplace Sunday night, started in the vicinity of the stacked pizza ovens, but the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Officials said the building will have to be torn down and insurance adjusters will be on scene Wednesday.

On Sunday night, around 7:30 p.m., the popular family owned grocery store went up in flames.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.