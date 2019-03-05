Former UConn star El-Amin jailed over child support

Khalid El-Amin

HARTFORD  — Former UConn basketball star Khalid El-Amin has been released from custody after paying $10,000 of the nearly $126,000 in delinquent child support he owes a Connecticut woman.

The Hartford Courant reports that El-Amin was detained Sunday for failure to pay child support and released Monday. A judge in Hartford ordered him to pay $780 per month.

The Hartford-area woman gave birth to their daughter 18 years ago. El-Amin told the judge he intends to pay what he owes.

El-Amin has said he has seven children ages 9 to 20.

The 39-year-old former point guard led UConn to its first national championship in 1999, a 77-74 victory over Duke.

El-Amin lives in the Minneapolis area and traveled to Connecticut for a 20th anniversary celebration of the 1999 title last week.

