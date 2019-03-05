Hurricanes remember Hartford Whalers in match up against Bruins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- The Hartford Whalers return to the ice Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins.

Well, kind of.

In their match up against the Boston Bruins, the Carolina Hurricanes will sport the classic uniforms of the Hartford Whalers.

The Whalers' franchise played 18 NHL seasons in Hartford before moving to North Carolina in 1997. New owner Tom Dundon has embraced the Whalers history eschewed by his predecessor, Peter Karmanos Jr.

Since Dundon bought the team in January, the team has begun selling Whalers merchandise in the gift shop and planning the turn-back-the-clock game.