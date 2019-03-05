× Ledyard group home resident victim of attempted sexual assault

LEDYARD — Police have arrested a suspect in the attempted sexual assault of a group home resident.

Police said they arrested Allen Brown, 23, of Ledyard and charged him with Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault in the 2nd Degree and Breach of Peace

Police were called to a group home for a report of an attempted sexual assault. Police said the victim stated that the accused, who is a voluntary, adult client at the home, had attempted to commit an unwanted sexual act. The victim was able to physically resist and then contacted police.

Brown was discovered outside of the home and arrested without incident. Brown was held on a $50,000 bond and appeared Tuesday in court.