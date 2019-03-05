× Man shot and killed in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A man was shot Tuesday morning and died a short time later at the hospital according to police.

Officials said a 34 -year-old man was shot once near Connecticut Avenue and 5th Street about 9:40 a.m. He was struck in the torso and collapsed at the scene. Bridgeport Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene one minute later and requested that police and medics respond to their location. Officials said the man was treated at the scene by American Medical Response personnel, and then taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died of his injures a short time later.

Detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence and are exploring leads in the case according to police. The victim’s identity will be released after the notification of next of kin and the completion of an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227 or the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.