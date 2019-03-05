× PD: Woman wanted after assaulting KFC worker in Hamden

HAMDEN — Police are searching for a woman who they said assaulted a KFC employee at a drive-thru last month.

Hamden Police Department said they responded to Kentucky Fried Chicken on February 24th, following a report of an assault at the restaurant on 1499 Dixwell Avenue.

“Investigation revealed that a customer was waiting for their food order in the drive-thru lane,” police said a release. “Moments later, a black female, 25 years of age, tall and slim wearing a black coat, pulled her vehicle in front of the customer and exited.”

Police said a verbal dispute ensued and the store manager told his 22-year-old employee to “see what the problem” was.

“As the employee intervened, the female grabbed her hair and began punching her in the face,” police added. “The employee suffered several injuries, including injuries to her face, lip and fingers.”

The female suspect fled from the area in a gold vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 230-4030.