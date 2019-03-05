× Police: Fugitive wanted in two states caught in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police say a wanted Trumbull man is in custody as a fugitive from justice.

Christopher Dahlinger,27, of Trumbull, was arrested after a traffic stop in New Haven. Both New Haven police, and the Milford Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Unit responded to the stop.

Authorities say that Dahlinger had active arrest warrants from the Guilford Police Department and the Amherst Police Department in Massachusetts.

Police say Dahlinger was wanted on multiple burglary charges and violating his probation.

Dahlinger was held on a $130,000 bond and was charged with being a fugitive from justice, and two counts of violating his probation.

Dahlinger was seen in court Tuesday.