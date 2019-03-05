Quiet, cold Tuesday; Slight chance for flurries Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a few active days, there's not much happening in the weather department the next few days, but it is on the chilly side!

Watch for icy spots this morning. A strong March sun and temperatures near 40 allowed for a lot of melting after the storm moved out. This morning's ice potential is more of an issue for untreated surfaces like your driveway or front steps.

The next few days will be noticeable colder with highs in the 20s and a blend of sun and clouds. Thursday morning will be the coldest with low temperatures in the single digits. Then temperatures will rebound Friday into this weekend.

There is a chance for a few flurries this weeks but the next bigger storm arrives on Sunday. This looks primarily like a rainstorm but it might begin briefly as a wintry mix/ice in the morning.

For now there are no additional snow storms in sight.