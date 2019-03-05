Shriners Hospital providing new prosthetic leg for 3-year-old after thieves steal limb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – After learning thieves broke into a Belleville family’s car and stole a 3-year-old’s prosthetic leg, the folks at Shriners Hospitals for Children wanted to step in and help.

Josiah Rainey was born without a left leg and has been using a prosthetic leg since he was a year old. Between Thursday night and Friday morning, thieves broke into the family car and took cash, credit cards, and a backpack. Josiah’s prosthetic leg was inside the backpack.

The prosthetic leg had a red tennis shoe and a yellow hip section decorated with Minion characters.

The family had to borrow a wheelchair for Josiah while taking to social media to ask the public to keep an eye out.

Darren Rottman, who heads up Shriners’ pediatric orthotics and prosthetics services, contacted Brie Rainey, Josiah’s mother, and set up an appointment Monday afternoon to get the boy fitted for an entirely new prosthesis.

Josiah had a cast made to ensure doctors and prosthetists construct a perfect fitting leg and socket.

Rottman said they’ve ordered a specialty hip joint but, as long as the part is in stock, Josiah could have his new leg by next week.