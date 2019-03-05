Silver Alert issued canceled for mother and two children of Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police have canceled a Silver Alert issued for a missing Waterbury woman and her two children.

Police issued the alert early Tuesday morning for 27-year-old Corin Carter, her daughter Amyrah Carter, 7, and her son 1 year-old Xion Easley. Carter and her children were initially reported missing by a family member.

Officers said the family was found in Rhode Island Wednesday morning after Rhode Island State Police pulled over her car.

Police said the Carter and her family are safe.

The investigation involved several state and local police departments.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.