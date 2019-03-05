× Silver Alert issued for mother and two children of Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 27-year-old Corin Carter, Amyrah Carter, 7, and Xion Easley, 1 of Waterbury.

Police said Corin is a black female with brown eyes and hair, 5’3″ and weighs 150 pounds. Police said Amyrah is a black female, four feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. As for Easley, police describe him as 1 foot tall and 35 pounds.

Police said Corin is believed to be with the two kids and might be driving a 2006 silver Infiniti G3S, license plate AH07098.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police 860-685-8190. Police have not released any images of the wanted party.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.