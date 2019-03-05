Slight chance for flurries Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next few days will be noticeable colder with highs in the 20s and a blend of sun and clouds.

Thursday morning will be the coldest with low temperatures in the single digits. Then temperatures will rebound Friday into this weekend.

There is a chance for a few flurries this weeks but the next bigger storm arrives on Sunday. This looks primarily like a rainstorm but it might begin briefly as a wintry mix/ice in the morning.

For now there are no additional snow storms in sight.