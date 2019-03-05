Slight chance for flurries Wednesday

The next few days will be noticeable colder with highs in the 20s and a blend of sun and clouds.
Thursday morning will be the coldest with low temperatures in the single digits. Then temperatures will rebound Friday into this weekend.
There is a chance for a few flurries this weeks but the next bigger storm arrives on Sunday. This looks primarily like a rainstorm but it might begin briefly as a wintry mix/ice in the morning.
For now there are no additional snow storms in sight.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TODAY: Sunny start then increasing clouds. Slight chance for a late-day flurry. High: Upper 20s - near 30 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance for flurries. High: Mid 20s.
THURSDAY: Cold start. Morning lows in the single digits. Sun & clouds. Highs: Near 30.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-upper 30s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. high: Near 40.
SUNDAY: Chance brief mix/ice changing to rain. High: Near 40.
