× Threat prompts ‘soft lockdown’ at Hartford magnet school

HARTFORD — Police are investigating a threat at a magnet school Tuesday that lead to a soft lockdown.

Police said Classical Magnet School, 85 Woodland St, received a phone call that threatened gun violence at 12:30 p.m. Officials put the school into Code Yellow “Soft Lockdown” and called police. Officials said the patrol division, Intelligence Division, and Special Investigative Division responded to the scene and an investigation is underway.

Officials said they lifted the lockdown and school administrators will be handling matter internally police support. They said it was deemed as “no credible threat,” and several students are being interviewed regarding the matter.

Officials said there was no anticipated early dismissal, and authorities are on scene. Roads are not closed.