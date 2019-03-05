WATCH: West Haven man’s dying wish fulfilled with call from Donald Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A West Haven man, who was born with Cystic Fibrosis - a rare genetic disease for which there is no cure - has been told he likely has no more than 6 months to live.

So, he's created a bucket list, which President Donald J. Trump is helping him fill.

Jay Barrett, now 44, has long been a fan of 45, as in President Trump.

"I plan on voting for Trump in 2020," Barrett told FOX61 Tuesday.

He did the same in 2016. And, conceding that he might not live long enough to vote in 2020, his bucket list includes a wish to meet the President, which happened late Tuesday afternoon.

ATTN: Profanity is used in the below videos:

Trump: "Hello."

Barrett: "Holy Christ where do I get the."

Trump: "Hi Jay, you look handsome to me I just saw a picture of you."

Barrett: "No."

Trump: "How are you doing? How is it going Jay?"

Barrett: "It's going you know what I mean?"

Trump: "I read a beautiful story about you and I just said I want to call that man. That's my kind of guy."

Barrett: "Mr. President, through thick and thin, you know there's been a lot of thicks, there's been a lot of thins. I support you."

Trump: "Wow that's beautiful man. We love you Jay. We love you man. That's really beautiful what you just said. I wont forget it."

President Trump telling Barrett to hang tough.

Trump: "You keep that fight going. We both keep that fight going, okay?"

Barrett: "I will do my end."

Barrett, now in palliative care, is living with his sister, West Haven Councilwoman Bridgette Hoskie, who's a democrat. She told FOX61 she received a call Tuesday afternoon that she won't soon forget.

It was from the White House.

"They called me while I was at work and left a message," Hoskie said via text message.

"I called them back and they told me the president wanted to talk to him (Jay)," she said.

With that, Hoskie told the White House representative she was on her way home to which they said "OK, call us back," Hoskie said.

When she arrived home, at approximately 5:30, Hoskie once again called the White House.

"I called when I was in the driveway. So, I walked in with her on the phone. Then, she transferred (the call) to the president."

Barrett spoke with one of the President Trump's sons, Eric Trump on the phone Monday night, a conversation that was set up by HUD official, Lynne Patton, who is from New Haven.

Patton is scheduled to visit Barrett Saturday, with more surprises from the President.