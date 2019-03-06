AAA urges drivers to “Wash Off Winter”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN – Triple A of Greater Hartford calls it “Wash Off Winter”, and now is the time.

The experts at Triple A say while the road treatments being used to combat ice and snow are effective they can do a number your car. Their advice is to get your car washed, especially after a snow storm.

Amy Parmenter, the spokesperson for AAA of Greater Hartford said, “getting your car washed is not just a matter of it going to look better, it’s actually a matter of it’s going to be better for the mechanics of the vehicle.”

In Middletown, it is prime season for Matt Rook, who has owned “A Marvelous Car Wash” for the past 21 years. Rook says he’s seen the effects of the road salts on cars.

“The new stuff they are putting on the roads is eating up cars and the undercarriages,” said Rook.

Rook noted that he is especially busy after a snow storm and drivers are now educated to the fact that getting the salt off is important during the winter months.

“If the sun comes out after it snows,” Rook said, “they just come flying in.”

