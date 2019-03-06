Bridgeport students surprised with hands on lesson from Sikorsky Engineers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT – Central High School in Bridgeport was one of five school chosen for the opportunity to learn from everyday engineers from Connecticut based Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation.

It’s a part of Lockheed Martin’s “Generation Beyond” in partnership Discovery Education. Students were surprised with a display and a hands on lesson on what it means to bring a design to life.

“We are going to allow them to be very creative here and get an understanding on what it takes to go and design and develop an aircraft that would serve humanitarian aide,” VP of Engineering and Technology Michael Ambrose said.

Both Ambrose and Engineer Miguel Lopez went to Central high School and are hoping to inspire and expose to careers in the STEM field, just like adults in their past did.

“A very special teacher bringing to light the possibilities that are out there. That’s really what we are interested in doing is identifying all these great opportunities that are out there, raising awareness and really tapping into the future talent of tomorrow,” Lopez said.