Chick-Fil-A serving fish for lent

Posted 9:38 PM, March 6, 2019, by

(Photo by Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images)

Story by Sophia Contreras

Eat more….fish?

The home of the original chicken sandwich Chick-Fil-A is adding fish to their seasonal menu.

From March 6 to April 20,  the fast food restaurant will be serving cod.

Sandwich options include the original fish sandwich, the deluxe fish sandwich in addition to the boxed two and three count fish entrees and meals served with their signature waffle potato fries.

Chick-Fil-A has been providing this seasonal options for their customers who observe lent since 2015.

If you’re looking to try the seasonal item, beware it’s only available on Fridays.

The West Hartford is the only Connecticut location currently serving the fish.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.