Chick-Fil-A serving fish for lent

Story by Sophia Contreras

Eat more….fish?

The home of the original chicken sandwich Chick-Fil-A is adding fish to their seasonal menu.

From March 6 to April 20, the fast food restaurant will be serving cod.

Sandwich options include the original fish sandwich, the deluxe fish sandwich in addition to the boxed two and three count fish entrees and meals served with their signature waffle potato fries.

Chick-Fil-A has been providing this seasonal options for their customers who observe lent since 2015.

If you’re looking to try the seasonal item, beware it’s only available on Fridays.

The West Hartford is the only Connecticut location currently serving the fish.