Cold, possible snow showers Wednesday; Sun and clouds Thursday

Winter isn't over yet!

Cold air will continue to rule for the next couple of days before temperatures rebound Friday into this weekend.

There is a chance for a snow shower this afternoon. The lake effect snow machine will be turned on, and it's possible that some of that snow survives the trip all the way to Connecticut. Otherwise it will be chilly and breezy with highs in the mid-upper 20s and wind chills in the teens this afternoon.

The snow that we have on the ground will actually help to drop our temperatures a bit lower tonight. Regular surfaces have some heat that radiates off and keeps temperatures a bit higher, but with our snow pack, that heat is trapped and radiation doesn't happen. Hence, Thursday morning will be the coldest of this week with low temperatures in the single digits inland to start off the day.

Seasonable weather returns Friday with highs in the upper 30s along with fair skies. Saturday's weather will cooperate nicely for the Hartford Saint Patrick's Day parade.

The next storm arrives on Sunday and it could start off as some snow or a wintry mix in the morning before changing over to rain. This may cause slick roads in the morning so keep an eye on the forecast for weekend travel plans.

For now there are no additional snow storms in sight.