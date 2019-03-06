× Dunkin’ changes it name to ‘O’Dunkin’ in celebration of Irish Creme flavor being back

SIMSBURY — With St.Patrick’s Day right around the corner, Dunkin’ has decided to celebrate in their own way.

Dunkin’ has changed its name to “O’Dunkin” for one day, to celebrate the return of Irish Creme flavored coffee and espresso drinks.

The “O’ Dunkin’” store located at 1261 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT was one of the lucky seven participating throughout the country, celebrating the event.

There was a complete store makeover with exterior signage and interior St. Patrick’s décor for one day only.

The first 250 guests got free small Hot or Iced Irish Creme flavored Coffee or Latte. The deal was only offered from 6 -11 a.m.