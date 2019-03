Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- The talented students of Hall High School in West Hartford are getting ready for the 61st annual Pops 'N Jazz concert.

The concert has various acts from the jazz band, choir, and dancers.

The concert begins Friday, March 8, and ends Saturday, March 16. For more information on tickets, click here

FOX61's Keith McGilvery and Margaux Farrell had a chance to visit the school and get a sneak peek of some of the performances.

For a full performance, click here.