Hamden dogs Kato and Kleo, once on death row, transferred to animal sanctuary facility in Florida

HAMDEN — Town officials have announced a resolution to the long running case of two rottweilers held since 2012 after they attacked a woman.

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng said a statement:

“I am very pleased to announce that Kato and Kleo, two dogs formerly detained at the North Haven Animal Shelter, are being re-located to a sanctuary facility for animals in Florida.The dogs will live their lives in proper care, surrounding by attentive and loving facility managers. The transfer of the dogs was peacefully completed this morning, providing resolution to a complex and very challenging situation on all sides between the State, Town, and the dogs’ owner Ms. Miller. Hamden has supported a compassionate resolution to this situation for many years, and I am very happy that all parties have agreed to this solution, and taken the actions necessary to make it happen. I thank Ms. Miller for her cooperation and grace in our discussions. I appreciate the many advocates and officials who have expressed sincere interest and opinions regarding the matter. While it has taken an extraordinary and unfortunate amount of time, with numerous lengthy legal actions, as well as legal and jurisdictional complexities, I believe working to achieve this resolution was the right one and hopefully helps everyone move forward.”

More than 6 years ago, a Hamden woman was mauled by the two rottweilers while defending her young granddaughter. At the time, police said the dogs got out and came after Cynthia Reed’s 6-year-old granddaughter. When she stepped in, one of the dogs grabbed her by the back of the neck. That’s when other neighbors and witnesses jumped in and hit the dogs with a baseball bat until they let go. Cynthia Reed spent two days in the hospital after the October 2012 attack, and the dogs were set to be euthanized.

Since 2012, Kato and Kleo have been on “death row” as the owner, Kim Miller appealed their death sentence.

The Facebook page Free Kato and Kleo posted, “Today is a bittersweet day. We are beyond thrilled for Kato and Kleo, but heartbroken for their mom Kim Miller. After more than six years of 23/7 confinement, these sweet pups are headed to Gulfstream Guardian Angels Rottweiler Rescue (GGAR) in Florida.”