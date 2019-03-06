× Obama foundation picks Hartford for young leadership program

Story by Sophia Contreras

HARTFORD — The foundation run by former President Barack Obama has chosen the cities of Hartford and Chicago to launch the 2019 Obama foundation Community Leadership Corps.

The program aims to provide young leaders ages 18 to 25 with the tools to tackle local issues in their communities through coaching, mentor ship and potential access to funding for community projects.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin looks forwards to the initiative and the change these young leaders are going to make in the community.

“This is about making sure that young people have the tools to have maximum impact in their communities and beyond,” Mayor Bronin said. “It’s a really big deal we are excited here in Hartford and I am excited for the 100 young people in Hartford who get to be a part of this,” Bronin said Wednesday.

The program will last six months and will kick off in June. Participants will receive leadership training and will have to complete a final capstone.

“We know our young people are eager to make a difference in their communities, so the Community Leadership Corps aims to give them skills to take their passion and put it into action,” said David Simas, CEO of the Obama Foundation.

Applications will be accepted until March 24, for more information and the application click here.