CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 06: Singer R. Kelly goes through security as he arrives at the Daley Center for his hearing, on March 6, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly was in court after failing to pay more than $160,000 in child support. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
R. Kelly going to jail after appearing in court for child support case
CHICAGO — Singer R. Kelly has been taken back into custody and is expected to return to the Cook County Jail this evening, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Chicago.
It was not immediately clear why he is returning to custody, although it follows a child support hearing Wednesday.