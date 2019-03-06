State Police Target aggressive drivers throughout Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD- Aggressive driving can cause serious problems on highways, including the death of drivers and passengers.

Wednesday was an Enforcement Initiative Day for the State Police Traffic Unit where they focused on targeting aggressive drivers throughout Connecticut. The initiative was created by State Police Commanders and Troop Advisors last year.

Trooper First-Class Curtis Booker spent the afternoon patrolling I-84 on the lookout, specifically for aggressive drivers. “The primary purpose of the initiative is to target aggressive drivers who engage in violations such as speeding, tailgating, following too closely, and unsafe lane changes,” Trooper Booker said.

In just under two hours, Trooper Booker encountered a number of speeding drivers, but also drivers violating the Move Over and Ice Missiles laws.

The Move Over law requires drivers to move over and change lanes to give safe clearance to emergency personnel such as officers, firefighters, and utility workers.

Thirty troopers have been hit so far this year during traffic stops along highways and busy roads in Connecticut, according to Trooper Booker.

The Ice Missile law requires drivers to clear vehicles of snow and ice before driving to prevent the debris from causing an accident. During an Enforcement Initiative the Connecticut State Police Traffic Services deploys troops from all across the state to promote safer highways.

“We do this periodically and hopefully we try to elicit voluntary compliance of motor vehicle laws,” Trooper Booker said.