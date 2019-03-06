Two people injured in West Hartford crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Andrew Breunig

WEST HARTFORD – Two people were injured in a crash on Mohegan Drive Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to reports of a car accident at the intersection of Simsbury Road and Mohegan Drive at 8:46 a.m.

When police arrived, they found one car resting on top of the other cars’ hood.

Police said the driver of a Mercedes pulled out of Mohegan Drive and failed to see the oncoming driver of a Ford traveling down Simsbury Road.

The driver of the Ford was taken to St. Francis Hospital after sustaining injuries. Police said while the Mercedes owner did not initially report any injuries, they later checked in to St. Francis as well, due to neck pain and headache.

Both cars were towed and the driver of the Mercedes was issued an infraction for failure to obey a stop sign.