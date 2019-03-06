Waterbury cat rescued from a tree after four days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY - A Waterbury cat owner, full of despair, has made public pleas since her cat climbed a tall tree several days ago and refused to come down.

But, Wednesday, she received unexpected assistance in corralling the cat.

Meet Mr. Monk.

"He will be two years old next month," said the cat's owner, Holly Bycoski.

And it's a birthday his owner will cherish.

"He got out Saturday night," Bycoski said, while noting he is an indoor cat. "He was crying and crying and I couldn’t see him and I went out. He wasn’t in back of the house."

He had climbed this tree, in the backyard, where he remained for nearly four days, through snow and frigid temps.

Bycoski says she made dozens of calls.

"I had called 911. 911 said they don’t do that. The police couldn’t help."

And, no results from the fire department either. So, she was told reach out to a tree service.

"They could get someone here Monday morning, but it was $450 and I thought well sure he would come down by Monday morning and I didn’t have that much money," Bycoski said.

Then, after numerous calls by concerned citizens, the fire department showed up Wednesday morning and aimed their bucket for the top of the tree, where Mr. Monk was perched.

"It’s OK honey," Bycoski yelled out to her furry friend as he cried.

And, when the firefighters were approaching the top of the tree and Mr. Monk, Bycoski said she had one big fear.

"I really thought he was going to jump because they said they do that they just disappear. But, he didn’t."

And the rescue mission was complete.

"Mr. Monk," Bycoski yelled out, as a firefighter, safely brought the cat down.

"Well, I think he definitely got lucky, said Dr. Danielle Splawski, of the Naugatuck Veterinary Hospital. "He probably used up one or two of his nine lives."

This veterinarian says she would not be surprised if the cat sustained frostbite.

"What the body does in temperatures like that is it will shunt all of its blood supply to the core," said Splawski. "So, like the heart, the brain."

Even with snow to lick off branches, lack of water would be a concern more than food.

"He probably drop some weight and is probably dehydrated and very happy to be inside," said Splawski.