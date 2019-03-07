× 2 people escape 2-alarm house fire in Danbury

DANBURY — Two people are safe after a fire tore through their house Thursday morning.

The Danbury Fire Department says the fire started around 7:40 a.m. in a single-family home on Clairann Drive.

Two people were home at the time, but were able to escape and call 911.

The fire was escalated to a 2nd alarm and additional help was brought in from New Fairfield.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.