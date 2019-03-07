2 people escape 2-alarm house fire in Danbury

Posted 10:14 AM, March 7, 2019, by

A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire - rescue labelled on the side on the side.

DANBURY — Two people are safe after a fire tore through their house Thursday morning.

The Danbury Fire Department says the fire started around 7:40 a.m. in a single-family home on Clairann Drive.

Two people were home at the time, but were able to escape and call 911.

The fire was escalated to a 2nd alarm and additional help was brought in from New Fairfield.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.438364 by -73.506467.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.