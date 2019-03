× Car runs into West Hartford building

WEST HARTFORD — A car ran into a building in West Hartford on New Britain Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police said that a car made a small hole into Jerry’s Artarama of Connecticut.

There were no injuries and the business was still open after the car was towed.

Police said that the driver of the car was in a parking space and rolled forward over a railroad tie, then into the building.

The investigation is ongoing.