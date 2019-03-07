Chilly, chance for afternoon flurries Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cold weather we're feeling is pretty brutal for March. Today's record low temperature is 6 below zero, so we aren't quite in record territory with temps in the single digits this morning, but it's close enough!

The cold will stick around for one more day. Morning sunshine today will fade behind afternoon clouds. There is another chance for a few flurries or a scattered light snow shower in the afternoon. It doesn't look like much, but we may have a few sun-snow showers out there this afternoon.

Seasonable weather returns Friday with highs in the upper 30s along with fair skies. Saturday's weather will cooperate nicely for the Hartford Saint Patrick's Day parade.

The next storm arrives on Sunday and it could start off as some snow or a wintry mix in the morning before changing over to rain. This may cause slick roads in the morning so keep an eye on the forecast for weekend travel plans.

For now there are no additional snow storms in sight.