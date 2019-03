Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford fire crews are fighting a two-alarm fire at 820 Wethersfield Avenue.

Officials say the fire broke out around 7:20 a.m., and eight people were rescued from the second and third floors of the apartment building. Five people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns, though the severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Multiple residents were displaced, and are receiving assistance.

