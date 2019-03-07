Daytrippers: Get Sappy in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON -- This time of year you could call Burlington Connecticut’s sweet spot.

It’s been that way for nearly half a century at Lamothe’s Sugar House where they are well into the maple syrup making season. From tap to bottle, owner Rob Lamothe invites visitors to see the syrup making process each weekend during the season which is typically February and March. “They see how it’s made from start to finish,” Lamothe said. “We explain the process from how we identify the tree to how we tap a tree.”

Lamothe’s has trees in Harwinton, Burlington, and New Hartford and the sap ultimately makes its way back to the sugar house. “Farming is still alive and well in Connecticut,” Lamothe said. “What’s a better activity than coming out to a Connecticut sugar house and watching how maple syrup is made.”

To plan a visit and to find out more click http://www.lamothesugarhouse.com