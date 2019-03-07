× Fire at Family Dollar in West Haven being treated as ‘incendiary’

WEST HAVEN — The fire at the Family Dollar store Thursday is being treated as “incendiary” and is under investigation.

Officials said investigators from the West Haven Fire Marshal’s office, State State Police and West Haven police detective bureau.

It’s the fourth suspicious fire in neighborhood in the past couple of months. The store is located at 38 Captain Thomas Blvd.

The area had a rash of arsons including several dumpster fires. Officials said these fires are not connected some building fires near the new mall construction site.

Anyone with information encouraged to call 203-937-3900 or 1-800-84-ARSON. There is a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.