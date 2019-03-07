Fire breaks out in Westport church, no injuries reported

WESTPORT — A Wednesday evening fire at a Westport church is under investigation.

It happened at the Christ and Holy Trinity Church on Church Lane just after 8:20 p.m.

Officials say firefighters discovered heavy smoke in the building and found the fire in a room adjacent to the alter. The flames were quickly knocked down.

Fire departments from both Fairfield and Westport were on the scene. No injuries were reported.

What caused the fire is still under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office.