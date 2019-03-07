× Interview with Chris Watts, serving life in prison for killing his pregnant wife and two daughters, released by investigators

DENVER — KDVR — Audio from five hours of interviews with Christopher Watts, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his pregnant wife and two daughters, was released Thursday by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Watts murdered his wife Shanann and their daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, in their Frederick home on Aug. 13.

The interview with the CBI, the FBI and the Frederick Police Department from Feb. 18 was released Thursday morning as part of an open records request. A CBI report and other documents were also made public.

Watts told investigators that he couldn’t explain what he was thinking. In fact, he said if he had been thinking, none of this would have happened.

In the interview, Watts detailed moment-by-moment accounts of the murders of his wife and daughters.

Watts was sentenced in November to three consecutive life terms plus 84 years in prison. He was moved to a Wisconsin prison in December.

FOX31 and Channel 2 has made the editorial decision not to include the graphic details from the interview in this story.

However, the full unedited audio as released by the CBI is included below.

RELATED: Complete coverage of murders of Shanann Watts, daughters

Editor’s note: Below is the interview Watts had at a Wisconsin prison with the FBI, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Frederick Police Department. It is unedited and contains graphic accounts and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Audio: Chris Watts interview Part 1

Audio: Chris Watts interview Part 2

Document: Chris Watts redacted interview