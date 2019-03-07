Lamont administration unveils latest map on proposed highway tolls in Connecticut

HARTFORD –The Lamont administration unveiled the latest map on the proposed highway tolls across the state.

The map does not point out specific points of where the tolls would go, only which highways and road would be impacted.

Lamont has received backlash on his proposal for tolls.

“Look. It’s tough,” said Gov. Ned Lamont said in a hearing Wednesday. “I hate to say but we have to pay our bills. We haven’t done that in this state. We’ve been putting everything on the credit card.”

Gov. Ned Lamont, who campaigned saying he would support highway tolls only for tractor-trailers, changed his stance in February to consider a wider tolling option.

Below is the latest maps on the proposed highway tolls.