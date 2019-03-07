× Meriden police arrest ‘Momo challenge woman’ to help little girl fall asleep

MERIDEN — They got her!

Meriden police made “arrested” the “Momo woman” from Youtube to help one little girl fall asleep.

The video was posted on Facebook by Grace-Billy Canfield on Sunday, praising the Meriden Police Department on a job well done.

Two officers from the Meriden Police Department explained to the five year-old Evelyn in the video, that “the Momo woman” is now in jail because that is what happens to bad people.

Nice going officers!

The “Momo Challenge” centers around a creepy image of a woman. Children as young as six years-old have reportedly been swept up into the challenge, which promises death to victims who don’t follow the orders of the character.