More flu deaths reported in Connecticut as illness is still 'widespread'

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health announced Thursday that three more flu-related deaths occurred in week nine of flu season.

The total number of people killed in the state by the illness is 40.

DPH also reports that there’s been over 6,000 cases of the flu this season. They say while the activity may have peaked, the flu remains elevated nationally and within the state. They say Connecticut is still at a ‘widespread’ stage.

There's still time to get your flu vaccination and take steps to prevent influenza-related illnesses and hospitalization.