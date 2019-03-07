× Person killed in Bloomfield fire

BLOOMFIELD — A fire that broke out overnight in Bloomfield left one person dead, according to police.

Police said that just after 12 a.m., they were called to Interfaith Homes on 7 Mountain Avenue on a report of smoke in the hallway.

When officers arrived, they found an apartment in building 7 was on fire. The flames were seen in a second story window. Officers tried to get into the apartment, but were unable to head into the apartment due to the heavy smoke and flames. Police said they evacuated the building and Blue Hills Fire Department and Bloomfield Fire Department were able to extinguish the blaze.

According to police, one person was found dead inside the apartment, and the building suffered heavy structural damage.

The cause of the fire and the identity of the person is still being investigated by the State Fire Marshal, the Bloomfield Fire Marshal, and Bloomfield Police Detectives.

Residents who were displaced were assisted by the Red Cross.